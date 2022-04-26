SHELBY — Reeths-Puffer enjoyed a strong performance Monday at the Shelby Invitational but narrowly missed the top spot, as North Muskegon edged the Rockets by a stroke, 358-359.
Whitehall placed fourth at the meet with a 369, eight strokes behind third-place Manistee.
Tyler Tallefson led local players, coming in a three-way tie for third individually with an 85. Landon Griffin, of Whitehall, and the Rockets' Chase Baustert were the area's other top-10 finishers, each among a three-way tie for eighth with an 89.
Dylan Panozzo shot a 90 for R-P and Tanner Bonjernoor had a 95 to close the scoring. For Whitehall, Brady Tate posted a 91, Nick Fuller had a 92 and Kyren Bluhm shot a 97.