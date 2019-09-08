MUSKEGON — Now finally in possession of a full four-player roster, Reeths-Puffer finished in third place Wednesday at the second O-K Black Conference jamboree of the season, which it hosted at Lincoln Golf Course. The Rockets had a score of 246 Wednesday, finishing behind Mona Shores and Jenison.

The Rockets had had only one player available for the opening jamboree at Mona Shores, as Abby Fansler had tied for the league lead in scoring. Wednesday, four Rockets took to the course.

Fansler had another strong day, shooting a 43 for the second week in a row and finishing second in the league behind Mona Shores’ Logan Potts, the same player she tied with in week one.

The remainder of the Rockets’ roster is less experienced. Emma Homfeld shot a 52, good enough for eighth in the league. Tiffany DeMaio posted a 69 and Kylee Belcourt shot an 82.

Whitehall defeats

Spring Lake

WHITEHALL — Whitehall beat Spring Lake in a Coastal Conference dual meet Thursday by a score of 182-203. The Vikings slashed 17 shots off their score of the day before against North Muskegon.

Rylee Woodring led the Vikings with an impressive nine-hole score of 39, including making six pars. Kenedy Woodring added a 44, and Vanessa Christensen shot a 49. Morgan Knapp and Avery Christensen tied for Whitehall’s fourth scoring spot, each shooting 50s.

“The putting was much improved in the Spring Lake match,” Whitehall coach Greg Boughton said.

Coach Bill Borgman was impressed with the team’s in-season improvement so far, saying, “We are starting to think ball placement rather than just hitting the ball as far as we can. Our goal is to get to 170 for nine holes by making good swings and averaging two putts per hole.”

Whitehall downs

North Muskegon

WHITEHALL — Whitehall defeated North Muskegon Wednesday in a Coastal Conference dual, 199-226.

Rylee Woodring and Kenedy Woodring again led the Vikings; Rylee shot a 44 and Kenedy carded a 45. Kenedy’s score included a pair of birdies.

Vanessa Christensen chipped in a 53 for the Vikings, and Morgan Knapp had a 57.

Montague wins

over Ludington

MONTAGUE — Montague took a win in Wednesday’s dual match against Ludington, played at Grand View Golf Course. The Wildcats won by a 205-248 score.

Orianna Bylsma and Megan Brown led the way for the Wildcats in the win, each shooting a 49. Katie Unger and Gabby Moreau each outplayed any Ludington player as well, with Unger shooting a 53 and Moreau adding a 54.

“We were a little rusty after some time off through Labor Day weekend,” Montague coach Phil Kerr said. “We’ll need to be sharper coming down the stretch, but we’ll refocus and gear up for some big matches next week.”