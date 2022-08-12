Reeths-Puffer brings back most of its players from the 2021 season, including junior state finalist Paige Anderson. New coach Matt Pallett is hoping this portends good things for his first season at the helm.
Reeths-Puffer golf team aims for good year with new coach
Andy Roberts
