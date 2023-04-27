Reeths-Puffer played its third O-K Green Conference jamboree in three days Wednesday at Crestview Golf Course. In a hotly contested four-way battle for second place, R-P was unable to repeat its showing from Tuesday and had to settle for a fourth-place tie with Holland and a team score of 178.
The Rockets were only four shots behind Zeeland West for second place and two behind Zeeland East for third.
Kristian Brown led R-P with a 40, tying for fifth place individually, delivering a highlight when he sank a birdie putt that coach Matt Pallett said measured 80 feet on the ninth hole.
"Kristian Brown continues to play well," Pallett said. "He really battles out there. He looks like he is having a lot of fun. He was all smiles about his birdie putt in front of the crowd on #9."
Dylan Panozzo shot a 43 and impressively rebounded from a 9 on the par-4 second hole to finish his round with four consecutive pars and salvage a solid score. Mason Cregg shot a 46 and Tanner Bonjernoor closed team scoring with a 49.