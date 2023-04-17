Reeths-Puffer topped big-school White division finishers Saturday at the Kent City Invitational, finishing fifth out of 18 overall schools competing. The Rockets had a team score of 356.
“I am really proud of the team today," Rockets' coach Matt Pallett said. "We got off to a slow start but settled in and found a nice stretch of golf.”
Dylan Panozzo led the way for R-P with an 84, good for third place in the division and ninth overall. Panozzo birdied the par-4 12th hole and also parred seven other holes.
"This is the first time he has won an individual medal," Pallett said of Panozzo. "I hope he gets hungry for many more."
Kristian Brown shot an 87 and also scored a birdie, his on the par-4 10th hole. Tanner Bonjernoor posted a 92, narrowly missing an eagle on the par-5 17th hole before settling for the birdie. Mason Cregg, too, made a birdie in his round, shooting a 93 and accomplishing the feat on the par-3 15th.