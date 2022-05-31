Reeths-Puffer senior Tyler Tallefson earned the right to end his career at the state meet Tuesday, grabbing the last individual qualifying spot at the Division 2 regionals in Ludington.
Tallefson shot a 79. He tied for eighth place and won the tiebreaker over Petoskey's Max Faulkner for the state finals bid.
The Rockets finished seventh as a team in the regional meet. Dylan Panozzo posted an 89, Chase Baustert had a 90 and Tanner Bonjernoor shot a 96. David Grimard had a 112.
Whitehall finished 10th at the regionals. Kyren Bluhm paced the Vikings with an 86, closely followed by Nick Fuller with an 87. Landon Griffin had a 93, and Liam Szegda and Brady Tate each shot 95s.