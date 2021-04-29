TWIN LAKE — Each local team had strong performances Wednesday in the GMAA golf tournament. Reeths-Puffer led team performances by taking second place, Whitehall was third and Montague took fifth.
Mona Shores, the top-ranked team in Division 1, dominated the competition with a 297.
Whitehall's Steven Cullen was the area's top individual performer, shooting a 75 to take fourth place overall; his performance included four birdies. The Vikings carded a 357 as a team.
"Steve Cullen finished strong with a nice string of pars and birdies," Whitehall coach Greg Boughton said.
The Rockets led area teams with a 345. Tyler Tallefson was R-P's top performer, shooting an 80 to take seventh place individually. Cody Petroski was right behind him with an 81, and Chase Baustert shot an 85, rounding out the individual top 10. Sam Benner was the Rockets' fourth scorer with a 99.
"A couple of the guys played well and a couple struggled," R-P coach Chris Carter said. "Overall, though, it was our best score of the year."
In addition to Cullen, Whitehall got scoring performances from Landon Griffin, who shot a 92, and Evan Mikkelson and Nick Fuller, who each posted 95s.
Montague's team total was 379, led by two career-best scores. Conner Raeth was one of them, leading the Wildcats with an 88, and Kevin Jager also shot his best score, a 90. Drew Collins came in between his two teammates, shooting an 89, and Robert Knapp's 112 rounded out Wildcat scoring.
"I'm enjoying the season and watching the boys grow," Wildcats' coach Tom Engelsman said.