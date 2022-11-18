Reeths-Puffer was headed for a very inexperienced roster at the end of last season, but the Rockets got a break over the off-season, as Fruitport joined the school’s co-op after previously partnering with Kenowa Hills. (Montague and Whitehall are also among the schools in the co-op.) Seven players on the roster attend Fruitport.

“With that, there are several players on my roster that have varsity experience with Kenowa Hills,” R-P coach Ryan Martin said. “We’re very fortunate in the timing of that to fill some of the holes we have.”

The Rockets lost their top three scorers from a season ago, but should be strong on defense. Isaiah Winters, a Whitehall student and the team’s leading returning scorer, is back and a captain, anchoring the defensive unit. R-P also brings back both its goalies from last season, Tanner Bonjernoor and Isaiah Van Noord, who will continue to split time in net.

“It’s definitely a position of strength for us, and you lean on those positions of strength,” Martin said. “They have the potential to be one of the better goalies in the area.”

The Rockets were heavily outshot in many games last season, but those numbers began trending positively later in the year. Martin maintained throughout last season that quality of shots allowed was more important to him than quantity, and he still has that mindset.

“We’re not super worried about the totals,” Martin said. “We’re focused on not giving up quality scoring chances in the middle of the ice. We don’t mind giving long ones. We’re confident in our goaltenders to make saves and get the pucks out.”

R-P should be improved on offense. Jaxon Stone, who was Kenowa Hills’ third-leading scorer a season ago, now comes over to R-P through the co-op change, and Martin said he will play a big factor at the front end of the ice. Tyler Tindall and Bucky Martin, the latter a Montague student, are up-and-comers that should bring a jolt to the offensive unit as well.

Martin said the Rockets’ offensive struggles were in part due to a lack of depth last year, and he feels good about that improving this season. The team has specific goals on the number of shots on goal per game it will have, as well as power-play conversion percentage.

“We were pretty strong with our top two lines, and our third and fourth lines took a little longer to develop,” Martin said. “They were young. I think later in the season, we were starting to improve and those players were coming of age. Now we feel we have four solid lines we can run out there at any time.”

Another improved facet of the team this year is chemistry. For a co-op team, it can be harder to build that team-wide relationship because not every player is attending the same high school. However, the Rockets have made strides with some off-season and preseason activities to build that bond, and Martin hopes to see it pay off on the ice.

“The boys have been really amped and loving getting to know one another,” Martin said. “I was at the Lumberjacks game recently with some of my own friends and bumped into 10 guys of our own. That camaraderie piece is better than we’ve had the last couple years and definitely in my tenure.”