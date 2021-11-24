Reeths-Puffer lost to rival Mona Shores last Saturday, 8-0, at Lakeshore Sports Center.
The Rockets (1-1) couldn't capitalize on the momentum from its season-opening victory over Kenowa Hills the night before. Like in their first game, the Rockets were outshot, this time by a 43-13 margin, but this time the R-P offense wasn't able to put in the timely goals that it did in the opener, despite having nine power-play chances.
The host Sailors scored three times in the first period and poured in four goals in the second period, cruising to the win. Trent Benedict scored three goals to lead Shores.