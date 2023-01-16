Reeths-Puffer dominated the action Sunday against Troy Athens to secure a 5-0 win and continue its recent hot streak. It was the Rockets' sixth win in seven games.
The game was R-P's most impressive on defense all season, as the Rocket defensemen allowed only 14 shots on goal. Mark Stewart turned them all aside to pick up the shutout.
Tyler Tindall and Avery Wolfe-Sabo each scored twice in the game for R-P (12-5), and Isaiah Winters put in a goal and two assists. Vincent Pollock also had two assists in the win.