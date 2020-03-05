MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer rallied from an early deficit Wednesday night to defeat Traverse City West in the regional finals, 3-1, and earn the title, its first since 2014.
The Rockets moved on to Saturday's quarterfinal game against Byron Center, to be played at Ferris State.
Nolan Convertini led R-P in the win, scoring the final two goals of the game, including an empty-netter in the final minute to clinch the victory. He also assisted on R-P's opening score, a Navarre Klint power-play goal.
Nick Meyering, whom coach Bill Zalba praised after the Rockets' semifinal victory over the Bay Reps, shone again in the finals, making 25 saves to help deliver the title back to Reeths-Puffer.