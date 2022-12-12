Reeths-Puffer scored two shutout wins over the weekend to conclude action at the Grand Rapids tournament. The Rockets routed Lakeshore 8-0 Friday and edged Kalamazoo 1-0 Saturday, improving to 5-3 overall.
The Rocket offense was in full bloom Friday, as 12 different players scored at least a point. Jaxon Stone led the way with two goals and two assists, and Vincent Pollock also had two goals. Tyler Tindall handed out three assists, and Kaeden Benner had two. Ricky Wiggins and Eli Cuti each had a goal and an assist, and Carson Harwood and Connor Stawski also got on the board with a goal.
Mark Stewart picked up the shutout in goal, turning back 11 shots.
Against Kalamazoo, Isaiah Van Noord earned the shutout with 27 saves. Dewey Modaff had the only goal scored in the game, assisted by Stone and Cuti.