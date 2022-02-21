Reeths-Puffer finished off a tough regular season with two impressive wins over the weekend, defeating Hudsonville 4-3 Friday and East Kentwood 9-2 Saturday, both on the road.
The Rockets (6-16-1) exploded for six unanswered third-period goals Saturday to break open a close game against the Falcons. Avery Freeland and Andrew Bouwman each scored two goals for R-P, and Freeland also had two assists. Isaiah Winters, Daniel Flanagan, Noah Vos and Matthew Adamski also earned goals, and Vos and Winters had an assist apiece as well. Josh Shafer and Carson Harwood each had two assists.
Isaiah Van Noord made 30 saves in goal for the Rockets in the win.
Statistics from Friday's game were not available.