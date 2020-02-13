MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer picked up another victory Wednesday night against Rockford, beating the Rams 4-1. It was R-P's third win in four games.
The Rockets (14-5-2, 3-3-1 O-K Rue Conference) opened the scoring in the final minute of the first period, with a goal by Quinn Fowler, and led the rest of the way. Rockford made the score 2-1 with just over three minutes to go, but the Rockets answered with two straight goals.
Nolan Convertini scored twice for R-P in the win, and Caden Brainard had the team's final goal. Matt Herniman had two assists. Nick Meyering made an impressive 29 saves in goal.