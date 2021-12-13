Reeths-Puffer lost a pair of games over the weekend in the Upper Peninsula, losing 5-4 to Escanaba Friday night and taking a 10-0 defeat to Marquette Saturday.
Friday's game was close throughout, with neither team ever leading by more than one goal. The third period was rife with momentum swings, as the teams combined for five goals in the final 9:45 of the contest.
The Rockets grabbed a 3-2 lead on a power-play goal from Josh Shafer early in the third, and Shafer later answered two Escanaba scores with another goal to tie the game with 3:26 to go. However, the Eskymos put in the game-winner shorthanded when Jayger LaMarch found the back of the net.
Shafer had three of the Rockets' goals in the game, and Nick Fuller had one, with Shafer assisting. Fuller also assisted one of Shafer's goals. Tanner Bonjernoor made 46 saves in goal.
The Rockets had a rough day against Marquette, a team that finished last year ranked in the top 10 in Division 2. R-P gave up 10 goals in two periods before the game was called due to mercy rule. R-P had only six shots on goal to Marquette's 42.