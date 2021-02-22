BYRON CENTER — Reeths-Puffer lost a pair of games Saturday at Southside Ice Arena in Byron Center, losing 6-2 to the Bulldogs and 5-0 to Grand Rapids Catholic Central.
The MHSAA has allowed varsity teams to play two opponents in one day this season as a result of the delayed season, and R-P hockey was the first to take advantage of the allowance.
The Byron Center game was close until the third period, when the Bulldogs scored three straight goals to put it away. Caden Brainard and Noah Vos each had goals for R-P, but the Rockets (1-6, 0-6 O-K Rue) were outshot 46-18 in the game. Tanner Bonjernoor made 39 saves.
R-P managed 26 shots on goal against GRCC, led by Andrew Bouwman with five. Isaiah Van Noord played in goal and made 33 saves.