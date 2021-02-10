MUSKEGON — Over 11 months after their last game (in the 2020 state quarterfinals), the Reeths-Puffer Rockets finally hit the ice again Wednesday. With eight roster spots turned over from last year, R-P was at an experience disadvantage against Rockford, and it showed in an 8-2 loss.
Things got out of hand in the second period, which saw the Rams score four goals to extend an early lead to 6-0. Three of those goals came from Will Haggerty, giving him a hat trick.
"We played on our heels," R-P coach Bill Zalba said. We tried to let them know, you have to initiate. You can't sit on your heels against a team like that, and we did. They came at us hard, and we kind of just sat back and let them take it to us. We need to clean up a lot of things."
The Rams dominated puck possession in the first two periods and made some great passes; two of their first four goals were the result of terrific cross-ice passes that made it nearly impossible for new R-P netminder Tanner Bonjernoor to make stops.
It was a rough night for Bonjernoor on the scoreboard, as he was out there for all 51 minutes, but Zalba didn't pin the goals on his new goalie, pointing out the Rams fired a bunch of shots at him. Rockford held a 38-21 edge in shots on goal, and it felt like more.
"I don't care what the score was; Tanner Bonjernoor is going to be an unbelievable goaltender," Zalba said. "He made some huge saves and was fine in the net, but if you get peppered like that, stuff is going to happen."
R-P finally did get on the board in the third period, with goals by Matt Herniman and Sam Convertini. The Rockets nearly scored again shortly after that, hitting the post with one shot, but were unable to truly make the Rams sweat it out.
While the Rockets' starting lineup, Bonjernoor aside, was mostly littered with familiar names from last year's regional championship run, many of those familiar names have been plugged into different roles. The Rockets aren't the same team, and their "learning curve", as Zalba put it, will be different than last season's.
"There were some good things and some bad things, and that was expected," Zalba said. "The one thing we'll pride ourselves on going forward is making sure our work ethic is there every shift. We're not talented enough to not outwork teams. We have to outwork teams every shift, and we didn't tonight."
That work could mean something a lot different this year than last, namely in game preparation. The Rockets are going to be on the ice far more often this year than in a regular season, due to the condensed schedule. Emphasis could be on smart preparation over how hard the players physically work.
"You have to structure your practices differently," Zalba said. "You have to make sure guys who play a lot of minutes get breaks here and there, or else they'll be burnt out in five weeks. You have a shorter learning curve for the younger players. They need to be able to grasp things a little quicker. If they don't, then your record will dictate that."
Still, R-P is optimistic that as the season progresses, improvement will be rapid for the younger players and consistent for the more experienced ones. While five weeks seems like a short time, there's a lot of ice time in there to take advantage of and get better.
"We have a lot of talent on this team, but some of them don't even know it yet," Zalba said. "They're so raw, or so inexperienced at this level. We have some good young players that are going to step up that are just getting a feel for it. In your first game, or your first day on the job, you always have the nerves. Our guys are just working through that right now."