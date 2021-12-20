Reeths-Puffer lost a pair of close games over the weekend, losing 4-2 to Jenison at home Friday night and 4-3 at Forest Hills Central Saturday.
The Rockets led early in the Jenison game thanks to a rebound goal by Josh Shafer, but R-P never led again in the game. Andrew Bouwman scored a power-play goal in the third period, but the Wildcats responded later in the third and pushed in an empty-net score to clinch the game in the final minutes.
Isaiah Van Noord starred for R-P, making 52 saves on 55 shots on goal. R-P only had 17 shots on goal.
The Rockets (2-5) didn't get any early offense going Saturday, not scoring until the second period. Shafer got the Rockets on the board in the second period, shortly followed by Connor Stawski, but R-P still trailed 4-2 with the final period to skate. Nick Fuller scored in the third, but the Rockets could not get an equalizer.
Bouwman had two assists in the game, and Tanner Bonjernoor made 31 saves in goal.