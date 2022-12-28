Reeths-Puffer's knack for dramatic wins showed up again Tuesday night, as the Rockets rallied for a 4-3 overtime win over O-K Fischer Conference foe Northview.
Tyler Tindall scored the winning goal on a rebound shot, less than a minute after his would-be game-winning penalty shot was saved by the Wildcats. The goal was Tindall's second of the night.
Isaiah Van Noord was the night's top performer, saving an incredible 51 shots as the Rockets (7-4, 2-2 O-K Fischer) were outshot by over a 2:1 margin.
Isaiah Winters and Carson Harwood each had a regulation goal along with Tindall.