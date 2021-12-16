Reeths-Puffer lost a road game at West Ottawa Wednesday night, 7-4.
The Rockets (2-4) got off to a good start with three first-period goals, one each by Josh Shafer, Isaiah Winters and Croix Klint. Nick Fuller assisted two of the three goals and Shafer also recorded an assist.
However, the offense sputtered from there, and the Panthers took control of the game. Fuller added R-P's final goal in the second period, with Connor Stawski recording his second assist of the night.
Logan Wesolek had three goals and two assists for West Ottawa in the game, and Cooper Nienhuis had two goals and two assists.