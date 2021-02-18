MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer lost its fourth straight game to start the season Wednesday, falling to Grandville 5-2.
The Rockets took two early leads at 1-0 and 2-1 on goals by Andrew Bouwman and Matt Herniman, but couldn't find the back of the net the remainder of the game. The Bulldogs scored in the final seconds of the first period to tie the score and dominated the rest of the way.
Navarre Klint led the team in shots on goal, with five, and recorded an assist in the loss. Grandville held a 26-12 advantage in shots on goal.