After its Nov. 18 season opener against Kenowa Hills was wiped out by poor road conditions in West Michigan, Reeths-Puffer took the ice three times over the Thanksgiving weekend and went 1-2 in those games.
The Rockets opened the season with a tough 4-3 road loss at Hudsonville last Wednesday, then dropped a 5-0 game against Jackson at Adrian College last Friday before earning an 8-1 blowout of Lenawee United in Jackson last Saturday.
R-P exploded for five second-period goals in the win over Lenawee to break open a close game. Special teams was key to the win as the Rockets buried four of five chances on the power play while successfully killing all five penalties against them.
Tyler Tindall had a big night in the victory, scoring three goals and recording an assist. Five other Rockets scored a goal each. Eli Cuti had three assists to go with his goal, and Dewey Modaff, Jaxon Stone and Bucky Martin each had a goal and an assist. Carson Harwood scored a goal as well, and Connor Stawski had two assists. R-P held a 36-24 edge in shots on goal, and Tanner Bonjernoor made 16 saves before giving way to Mark Stewart.
Stone and Tindall each had a goal and an assist in R-P's opening defeat, with Martin also scoring a goal. Cuti had two assists. Bonjernoor made 28 saves in net.
R-P struggled to stay out of the box against Jackson, being whistled for seven infractions. That contributed to allowing 44 shots on goal. Isaiah Van Noord made 39 saves.