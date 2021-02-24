MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer got off to a roaring start on offense Monday against Big Rapids, scoring seven goals in two periods of a 7-4 win.
The Rockets (2-6) scored in the first minute of the game, and then again 1:10 after opening face-off, with goals coming from Sam Convertini and Matt Herniman. The visiting Cardinals tied it up later in the period, but R-P finished the period with two goals in the last 2:10, then scored twice more in the first three minutes of the second.
Caden Brainard led the charge for the Rockets, with three goals and an assist on the night. Herniman scored twice and had an assist. Navarre Klint recorded four assists, and Convertini had a goal and two assists.
Tanner Bonjernoor made 26 saves in the win.