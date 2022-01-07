Reeths-Puffer lost the first of its two weekend games Friday afternoon by a 4-3 score against Pinckney. It was the Rockets' seventh straight defeat, dropping them to 2-8.
The game was part of the Stan Konrad Memorial Showcase at the Lakeshore Sports Center. R-P was slated to face Birmingham Saturday in the second game of the showcase.
The teams were tied at one after a period and tied again at three after two, but the Pirates scored the game-winning goal in the third.
Rockets' statistics had not been reported at press time.