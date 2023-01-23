Reeths-Puffer pounded Mid-Michigan twice over the weekend, earning wins by 7-0 and 9-1 scores.
The Rockets (15-5) allowed only 16 shots on goal to 56 shots of their own in the first game Friday, pouring in multiple goals in each of the three periods. Connor Stawski led the offensive attack with two goals and two assists. Jaxon Stone had a goal and two assists, and Tyler Tindall and Carson Harwood each had a goal and an assist. Avery Wolfe-Sabo and Mason Cregg also got on the board in the game. Tanner Bonjernoor made 16 saves.
Things weren't much different Saturday. R-P again scored multiple times in each period. Avery Freeland and Isaiah Winters were terrors, with four and three goals respectively. Tindall and Skylor Sutton each also scored. Jaxon Stone and Croix Klint had three assists apiece. The Rockets allowed only 11 shots on goal, attempting 59.