Reeths-Puffer's offense came alive over the weekend to give the Rockets a pair of road victories. R-P defeated Lowell/Caledonia 6-1 last Friday and beat West Ottawa 5-2 last Saturday.
The Rockets (3-2) lit the lamp twice in each of the three periods of action against Lowell/Caledonia. Jaxon Stone had a pair of goals for R-P, and Dewey Modaff handed out three assists. Eli Cuti had a pair of assists. Scoring a goal each were Gavin Pastotnik, Carson Harwood, Croix Klint and Mason Cregg. Tanner Bonjernoor got the win in goal, making 27 saves.
R-P's offense kept the momentum going early in last Saturday's game, scoring four times in the first period of the West Ottawa win. The Rocket power play converted three of four chances. Stone again led the offense with two goals. Cuti, Ricky Wiggins and Jake Lee had a goal each, and Isaiah Winters had a pair of assists. Stone also earned an assist. Isaiah Van Noord took his turn in net and made an impressive 41 saves.