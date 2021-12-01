Reeths-Puffer defeated Grand Haven Saturday at the Lakeshore Sports Center, 4-2, behind another great effort from Rockets' goaltender Isaiah Van Noord.
Van Noord made 43 saves in net, enabling R-P (2-1) to come back from an early deficit. The Buccaneers scored first late in the opening period.
Avery Wolfe-Sabo, Noah Vos and Andrew Bouwman each had goals as the Rockets came back, with Bouwman's goal giving R-P the lead with only 1:40 to go. Josh Shafer then put in an empty-net goal to seal the win.