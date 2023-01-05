Reeths-Puffer again showed its penchant for theatrics Wednesday night, rallying to defeat Lowell/Caledonia 6-4 at Trinity Health Arena for its third straight win.
The Rockets (9-4, 3-2 O-K Fischer Conference) were down two goals after a period, but cut the deficit in half in the second and ripped off three unanswered goals in the third to earn the win.
Tyler Tindall continued his strong season and led the offense with three goals and an assist. Carson Harwood, Jaxon Stone and Mason Cregg each lit the lamp once for R-P.
Isaiah Van Noord picked up the win in goal, making 34 saves.