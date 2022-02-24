MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer has spent much of this season facing a shots-on-goal deficit, so when faced with a chance to turn the tables against an undermanned Lakeshore Badgers team, it gleefully took advantage.
The Rockets fired a ludicrous 74 shots on goal and allowed five against a Lakeshore team playing with just 10 skaters, dominating in a 5-0 victory in their regional opener at Lakeshore Sports Center.
The win, the Rockets' third straight, set up a regional semifinal showdown against rival Mona Shores, the O-K Baum Conference champions and the #5-ranked team in Division 2. That game will be played Saturday.
R-P (7-17-1) wasted no time in the first period, scoring four goals on 29 shots to take over the game. Coach Ryan Martin said jumping on the Badgers to prevent them from gaining confidence was a focus point.
"Being undermanned, I think they had 10 skaters, it's really tough, once you dig yourself a hole, to climb out," Martin said. "We were all banking on getting the lead early.
"We definitely were on the short end of that stick many times this year, so to be able to turn the tables a bit was exciting. The last five or six games have been starting to trend that way. We're starting to come together at the right time, I guess."
Those four goals came from four different players: Croix Klint, Nick Fuller, Andrew Bouwman and Avery Freeland. R-P displayed impressive control of the puck in the first and also showed some slick offense, particularly when Josh Shafer fed Fuller with a terrific centering pass from behind the net to set up the Rockets' second goal just over nine minutes into the game.
The R-P offense was largely dependent on Bouwman and Shafer (who scored the final goal of the game in the third period) early in the season, but other players have come on of late and it's boosting the Rockets to success.
"That's becoming more of a theme as we go on throughout the year," Martin said. "Avery Freeland, a sophomore, had a goal tonight...We played (East) Kentwood on Saturday and he had two goals and two assists. He's got four in the last three games or something like that, so he's really coming on."
The Badgers couldn't slow down the R-P offense much in the final two periods, but their goaltender, Alex Shriver, kept things from getting too out of hand. He ended the game with an incredible 69 saves. Shafer's breakaway shorthanded goal early in the third period ended hopes of blanking R-P over the final 34 minutes of play.
While the Rockets came away with lopsided defeats each of the first two times they matched up with Shores this season, they also are fresh off turning around a similar loss to Hudsonville on the final regular-season weekend. With nothing to lose, there's optimism the Rockets can deliver a performance that can pull an upset.
"It's real tough to beat a team a third time, and we're definitely looking forward to that challenge," Martin said. "We know we're capable of turning things around against a team. Now it's just a matter of doing it to Shores."