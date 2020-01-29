MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer pounded Grand Haven Saturday at the Lakeshore Sports Center, 8-1.

The Rockets dominated the game, getting 34 shots on goal to the Buccaneers' 14. R-P scored three goals in each of the first two periods, including one just over two minutes into the game to quickly take the lead.

Quinn Fowler and Nolan Convertini each scored two goals for the Rockets, and Fowler also had two assists. Convertini added an assist as well.

Navarre Klint had a goal and three assists, and Caden Brainard and Matt Herniman each had a goal and two assists.