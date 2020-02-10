MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer blew open what was a tie game after the first period Saturday to defeat Mount Pleasant at home, 6-2.

The visiting Oilers scored twice in the final 2:27 of the first period, but R-P stormed back with an early goal in the second by Navarre Klint and continued to add to the lead the rest of the game.

Klint had two goals in the game as well as two assists, and Caden Brainard notched a goal and three assists. Andrew Bouwman, Quinn Fowler, and Conner Hilliker each scored for the Rockets. The R-P defense allowed only 13 shots on goal in the win.