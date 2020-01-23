HOLLAND — Reeths-Puffer got a late shorthanded goal from Nolan Convertini Wednesday and salvaged a tie with West Ottawa, 2-2.

Convertini's goal came with 7:38 on the clock with assists from Quinn Fowler and Christopher Hawkins. It was the Rocket's second of the game, having put his team ahead in the first period, also on a Fowler assist.

West Ottawa scored twice in the second period to grab the lead before the Rockets got an equalizer.

R-P outshot West Ottawa 39-28, and Nick Meyering made 26 saves for the Rockets.