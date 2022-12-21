MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer's three-game win streak came to a frustrating end Wednesday night at Trinity Health Arena, as visiting Grand Haven victimized R-P with a 3-on-5 goal for what proved to be the winning score in a 3-2 defeat.

The Rockets (6-4, 1-2 O-K Fischer Conference) opened the scoring early in the second period when Jaxon Stone whirled around with a pass from Eli Cuti and fired the puck into the net, but the Bucs quickly tied the score thanks to Griffin Riemersma. Later in the period, R-P was on a 5-on-3 power play when Riemersma stole the puck from a Rocket and outraced everyone else for a breakaway goal.

Compounding the frustration was the Rockets' power-play unit not scoring itself in the game, going 0-for-6.

"We held onto the puck a little too long as the last guy back, and that's kind of the cardinal sin there," R-P coach Ryan Martin said. "We turn it over, and that's why they tell you to get rid of the puck when you're that last man."

R-P's offense held a healthy shot advantage on the night, but simply couldn't get enough of them past netminder Dean Mattson.

"It was just a tough one," Martin said. "I feel like we outskated them. We definitely outshot them. I think we probably had more puck possession. They had a couple goals that (we) probably would like to have back, but hey, high school hockey."

Grand Haven scored again with just under two minutes to go, which appeared to seal the win, but not even 20 seconds after that, the Rockets answered, giving themselves a chance to tie it up. That never happened, though.

What did happen was that a Buccaneer was called for a penalty for a high hit on a R-P player, briefly giving the Rockets a 6-on-4 advantage when they pulled goalie Tanner Bonjernoor for an extra skater. However, when Grand Haven was able to prevent any Rocket goals, an R-P player retaliated for that high hit with a cross check and earned an ejection from the game.

"I think frustration definitely got the better of us," Martin said of that play.

The loss put the Rockets into a catch-up position if they want to compete for a O-K Fischer title, with only seven conference matchups left. They'll get to return to the ice for two home league games next week, though, against Northview and Kenowa Hills Tuesday and Thursday. The second of those games is the reschedule date for November's season opener, which was snowed out.

"Our first two games, we (lost back to back), but after that we've come back hard after every (loss)," Martin said. "After our first two losses we came back with an 8-0 win. After our next loss, we came back with an 8-1 win. We're going to have to rebound again on Tuesday."