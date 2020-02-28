MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer opened postseason action Thursday with the first stop on what it hopes is a revenge tour, defeating the Bay Reps 3-2 at Mercy Health Arena.
The Rockets (16-7-2), who had lost to the Bay Reps in last season's playoff opener, will next get a chance to beat the squad that knocked them off two years ago, Traverse City West, in this coming Wednesday's regional final, also at home.
The Reps came in on an eight-game win streak, but six of those games had been blowouts. R-P believed that coming out hard would send the visitors to their heels, and it was right, dominating the first period and scoring twice.
"They haven't played a tough game in the last eight or nine games," Rockets' coach Bill Zalba said. "You want to make sure you jump on them early and keep them on their heels. We don't want them having early success...That was the game plan. We wanted to jump out early, get on them early, and make them feel like they were in a game. And we did."
