Reeths-Puffer dropped a 3-2 thriller to Traverse City West last Friday in pre-regional play in Grand Rapids. It was the Rockets' first loss since Jan. 7.
Jaxon Stone and Croix Klint scored back-to-back goals for R-P (19-6-1) in the second period, giving the Rockets a 2-1 lead. Traverse City West responded with two goals, the second of which came early in the third period and proved decisive.
Tanner Bonjernoor made 31 saves in net for R-P.
Note: A previous R-P hockey article erroneously stated that the Rockets had won the O-K Fischer Conference title. They actually finished second behind Hudsonville. The Beacon apologizes for the error.