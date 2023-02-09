For the second time in a five-day span, Reeths-Puffer dominated East Kentwood in O-K Fischer Conference action Wednesday, scoring a 9-0 rout.
The game was called after two periods due to the mercy rule.
The Rockets (18-5-1, 7-2 O-K Fischer) hold a half-game lead in the O-K Fischer over Hudsonville, which is 7-3 in league play. R-P can secure a conference title with a win over Northview Friday, Feb. 17.
The Rockets allowed only 10 shots on goal in the game and peppered the Falcon net with attempts. Avery Freeland and Tyler Tindall led the scoring barrage with two goals each; Tindall also had two assists.
Kaeden Benner, Isaiah Winters, Sean Gieske, Eli Cuti and Croix Klint each got on the board in the win as well. Benner, Cuti and Klint also had an assist each. Jaxon Stone had three assists, and Connor Stawski and Jake Lee each contributed two.