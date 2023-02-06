Reeths-Puffer routed East Kentwood Friday night, 9-1, but tied Jenison 2-2 Saturday to end its seven-game win streak.
The Rockets (17-5-1) continued an impressive string of only tasting defeat one time in the last 13 games.
R-P piled up the goals against Kentwood, and incredibly nine different players scored. The Rockets only surrendered 10 shots on goal.
Tyler Tindall had three assists in addition to his one goal, and Jaxon Stone, Avery Freeland, Kaeden Benner, Eli Cuti and Croix Klint each had one goal and one assist. Ricky Wiggins, Skylor Sutton and Isaiah Winters each scored.
The Rockets led Jenison 2-0 Saturday before the Wildcats rallied with two third-period goals. Avery Wolfe-Sabo had both R-P scores in the game, and Tanner Bonjernoor made 45 saves in goal.