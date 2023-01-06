Reeths-Puffer dominated the final two periods of play Friday against Freeland to win its opening game of the Lakeshore Sports Center tournament, 5-1.
The Rockets (10-4) put up two goals in each of the final two periods, earning their fourth straight win.
Jaxon Stone, Eli Cuti and Tyler Tindall were the driving forces of the R-P offense on the afternoon. Stone and Cuti each had two goals and Tindall had the fifth, and the duo combined for six assists - three by Tindall, two by Stone and one by Cuti.
Connor Stawski and Isaiah Winters also had two assists each, and Isaiah Van Noord made 41 saves in goal.