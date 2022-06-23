Reeths-Puffer will host its summer softball youth camp July 12-13 at the school's softball field. The camp is open to players entering first through eighth grades. Campers in grades one through four will have sessions from 9 to 11 a.m. each of the two days, and grades five through eight will sharpen their skills from 12 to 2 p.m.
Campers should plan to bring a water bottle and glove and wear athletic clothes for the camp. They should also bring their own bats and helmets if available, but the R-P staff has some available for use if needed.
Cost for the camp is $50 per player or $80 for a pair of sisters. Payment is acceptable in cash or via checks made out to Reeths-Puffer Softball. A sign-up link is available at facebook.com/rpsoftball.