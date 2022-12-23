One of West Michigan’s holiday basketball highlights is set to tip-off featuring area basketball powerhouses.

The Muskegon Area Sports Hall of Fame Holiday Classic Basketball Showcase will be held at Reeths-Puffer High School Wednesday, Dec. 28.

This is the 20th edition of the Holiday Classic, again featuring three boys’ varsity, JV and freshman games — all for one admission price of $5. Tickets will be available only at the gate, and no passes will be accepted. A live stream will also be offered for all three Varsity games for $10 at Meridix Streaming at https://www.meridix.com/

The varsity games will begin at 3 p.m.

Orchard View and North Muskegon tip off the action at 3 p.m., followed by Reeths-Puffer vs. Jenison at 4:45 p.m. and the grand finale of Muskegon vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central at 7 p.m.

Freshman and JV boys’ games will be held earlier in the day at Reeths-Puffer; R-P’s freshman team plays Jenison at 10 a.m. and the Rocket JVs will do the same at 11:45.

The Holiday Classic main event features two basketball powerhouses. Since 2012 the Muskegon Big Reds have won seven straight conference titles, seven district crowns, three regional championships and a Class A state title in 2014.

Grand Rapids Catholic Central has made it to the state championship game in 2021 and 2022, winning the state title in 2021.

The Holiday Classic is a fund-raising event that began in 2002. Since its inception, the event has returned more than $145,000 to area high school athletic programs thanks in large part to a generous group of donors and volunteers as well as the many attendees.