Reeths-Puffer opened its season with an impressive road victory over East Kentwood Thursday night, 14-8.
Rockets’ coach Jake Kovalcik credited keeper Gavin Wright with an impressive performance keeping the Falcons at bay.
On offense, Kyler Brainard led the way with five goals, and Kyle Huff added three. Carson Cooper and Connor Stawski each got on the board twice. Huff also had two assists.
“Our defense played tough, with Gage Hopkins and Ian Wright leading the way,” Kovalcik said. “We are excited to see some great competition here before spring break.”