Reeths-Puffer lacrosse has dropped its first two games of the week, losing a heartbreaker to Mona Shores 14-13 Saturday and losing 17-8 to West Ottawa Tuesday.
The Saturday defeat was part of Reeths-Puffer's annual Program Day, with games at all levels of the program taking place.
The Rockets trailed by seven goals early on but stormed back to tie the game in the fourth quarter. With 2:09 to play, R-P tied it at 13, but the Sailors fired in a game-winner with 10 seconds left. Caden Brainard led the team with five goals, including the team's last two. Merritt Archer added four goals, and Kyler Brainard scored twice. Aiden Haver made 13 saves.
Against the Panthers, the Rockets got two goals each from Archer, Hudson Richards and Brainard. Caden Brainard had a goal and two assists, and Haver made eight saves.