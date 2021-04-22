JENISON — Reeths-Puffer couldn't quite overcome a large deficit in shots Saturday against Jenison, losing an 11-10 battle.
The Rockets had to focus their defense on Jenison's Cleveland State commit, Michael Care, and the Wildcats took full advantage, outshooting R-P 45-29.
"It was a beautiful day for lacrosse and a great game, we just came out on the wrong end of the scoreboard," Rockets' coach Bob Walters said. "It would be a great rematch if we met up again in regionals."
Merritt Archer led the Rocket offense with four goals and three assists. Caden Brainard added three goals and an assist. Aiden Haver continued his solid season in goal by making 16 saves.