Reeths-Puffer dropped a 16-9 decision to Byron Center Monday night, dimming the good vibes of the team's lopsided win over Northview last Saturday.
"We brought some good energy and had some great plays," R-P coach Jake Kovalcik said. "We played pretty well offensively and defensively, but again we just had too many little mistakes, which has been our problem all season. We can put together good quarters or a good half but we haven't found a way to put together a great full game yet."
R-P goalie Gavin Wright played a strong game, and Ian Wright and Avery Wolfe-Sabo were good on defense in the defeat.