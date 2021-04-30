HOLLAND — Reeths-Puffer emphatically ended its six-game losing streak Thursday night at Holland Christian, defeating the Maroons 7-3.
The Rockets (3-7) held possession for nearly 70 percent of the game, coach Bob Walters said, a key part of the team's goals coming into the night.
"We were at or near 70 percent in rides, clears, time of possession and face-off wins, when you do that it usually equals a W," Walters said.
Rocket defenseman Landon Mechem spearheaded an impressive effort on the back end, allowing only one goal to top Maroons' scorer Collin Dykgraaf. R-P allowed only seven shots on goal in the game.
Merritt Archer led the offense with four goals. Kyler Brainard scored a goal and had three assists, and Caden Brainard and Hudson Richards each had a goal and an assist. Kyle Huff won eight of his 13 face-offs.
"We have some of our toughest games remaining with Grand Rapids Catholic Central, Forest HIlls Northern and Grandville, but those will help us get ready for the regionals, where we hope we can get a rematch with Jenison or Spring Lake," Walters said.