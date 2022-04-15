Reeths-Puffer now has one of its own leading the team, as former Rocket Jake Kovalcik took over the program this season after Bob Walters stepped down to help at other levels.
Kovalcik played two years at Davenport University after graduating from R-P before leaving school. He'd been assisting Walters since then.
The young coach, despite feeling that "school wasn't my thing" at Davenport, still missed playing the game, which led to his coaching career.
"I love to teach and especially at a higher level, and that's what drew me," Kovalcik said. "We have a super young team, but with a lot of talent. I'm excited to bring forward what I have to teach."
The R-P program took major strides the past several years, moving up to Tier 2 of the O-K Conference and winning a postseason game here and there. The Rockets have split their first two games this year, defeating East Kentwood and falling to Forest Hills Northern. A game this week against Spring Lake was canceled.
R-P has a few key returning players, Kovalcik said. Gage Hopkins will be leading the defense, Andrew Bouwman is the team's long stick midfielder (LSM), Brooks Johnson also anchors the midfield and Kyler Brainard is the team's left-hand attacker.
"(They have) a lot of experience for sure," Kovalcik said. "A few of those guys have been playing at Westside travel lacrosse for a while, so bringing that experience and passing it along to other players (will be important)."
Among the up-and-comers Kovalcik is impressed with early in the season are sophomore Luke Callender, who's been pulled up to varsity, Nick Dana and Kyle Huff.
Kovalcik said a key to having a successful season is being able to learn from mistakes.
"It's tough sometimes for young kids to realize learning from mistakes isn't a bad thing to do," Kovalcik said. "We use the losses as a way to get better as teams and individuals. There's a way to do that better. I think we'll be able to finish the season very well."