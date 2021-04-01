Reeths-Puffer got its season off to a great start over the past week, defeating Northview 12-2 last Friday in its season opener and beating Comstock Park 9-4 Wednesday night.
The Rockets got four goals from Merritt Archer and three from Caden Brainard in the win over Northview. Against Comstock Park, Archer had four more goals, and Brainard had a goal and two assists.
Brainard and Archer’s early stardom isn’t terribly surprising considering they are the only two returning varsity players from the last time the Rockets took the field in 2019. Archer plays a lead attack position, and Brainard is a midfielder.
Like every other spring team this year, a focus for the Rockets is going to be enjoying the opportunity to play after being denied it in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I don’t think any of us will ever take that for granted again,” Rockets’ coach Bob Walters said. “People may say, ‘you only missed one season,’ but for some of these kids, they only get a few high school seasons and then that is it. It is worth any sacrifice we can make for them.”
The Rockets didn’t get much of a summer because of the restrictions that were in place, but took advantage of the chances they had in the fall to have small group workouts.
R-P will have a full roster of players this year, with 30 varsity players and a 23-man JV roster, including some first-time lacrosse players. Walters said that many schools that usually have JV teams don’t have one this year, so the Rockets feel fortunate to have so many players.
The O-K Tier 2 Conference will again be the focal point of the Rockets’ schedule. Spring Lake, Grandville and Zeeland will be among the league’s top contenders.
“We look forward to seeing where we stand against them this season,” Walters said. “They will test our depth and that will help us in getting ready for the postseason this year.”