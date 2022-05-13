Reeths-Puffer fell into bad habits Thursday night, coach Jake Kovalcik said, in an 11-6 defeat to Holland Christian.
The Rockets "came out slow", Kovalcik said, before starting quick in the third quarter, scoring three straight goals. However, they couldn't keep the momentum going and especially struggled with transitioning from defense to offense.
"(We made) mistakes on both ends of the field," Kovalcik said. "We are looking to turn things around against Spring Lake (Saturday)."
Rockets' statistics were not reported from the game.