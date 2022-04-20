MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer struggled to get its offense going Tuesday night against Byron Center, and took a 13-3 loss as a result.
The Rockets trailed 2-1 early in the game before the Bulldogs reeled off seven consecutive goals to take command. Despite a terrific effort by R-P keeper Isaiah Van Noord, who saved 32 shots, the Rockets were unable to get out of the hole.
"We had a lot of missed transitions," R-P coach Jake Kovalcik said. "We need to be able to transition the ball and get the ball out of our goalie's hands and be able to push it up the field to our offense and settle it down a little more. Just being able to pass and catch on those transitions was our biggest thing tonight, trying to transition from defense to offense. I thought our defense played a really great game today. Our goalie literally played nuts today."
Stringing together successful passes was an issue all night for the Rockets (2-3), who were unable to sustain an offensive attack. Nick Dana, Gavin Viereck and Kyler Brainard each had a goal, but R-P didn't turn the pressure up on Byron Center's defense for long stretches, while the Bulldogs were able to wear down the Rocket defense.
Kovalcik said the team needs to work on that part of the game but noted his team practices well with it. The challenge is carrying that into game action.
"It's a little frustrating, but we have really good players, so I'm not too worried about it," Kovalcik said. "We always have the rest of the season."
The relatively inexperienced Rockets haven't yet totally adjusted to the rhythms of varsity play. Kovalcik pointed to last Saturday's 8-5 win over Jenison, a game in which the Rockets shut out the Wildcats in the first half, as an indicator of the improvements they still have to make.
"I know our game against Jenison was eye-opening, hopefully, for all my guys," Kovalcik said. "They were down 6-0 going into halftime and they come back out and score five unanswered on us. Being able to see Jenison do that against us, I want to show our guys that it's possible that even if we're down four, five or six goals, there's still a chance. We're definitely learning from these experiences."
They'll need to learn quickly as the schedule is continuing to get more difficult.
"We have West Ottawa next, (Mona) Shores I know we're coming up on, Hudsonville, Grand Haven, Grandville, the Traverse City tournament, we play Lowell twice next week...We have some tough competition coming up in a few weeks," Kovalcik said.