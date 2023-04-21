MUSKEGON — Lightning kept Reeths-Puffer from seeing if it could rally from a halftime deficit Thursday night against West Ottawa, and the Rockets took an 11-4 defeat.
The game was delayed at halftime due to the lightning in the area, and after about a half an hour's wait, it was determined the game would not be continued. Because a half was played, it goes in the books as an official game.
R-P (3-6) got off to a solid start and scored two goals within 30 seconds in the first quarter to pull back to a 3-3 tie with the Panthers. However, from there a drought kept the Rockets out of the net for over a quarter's worth of game time, during which West Ottawa scored eight straight times to pull away.
Coach Jake Kovalcik said his inexperienced team has struggled to maintain possession of the ball, and it starts with struggles clearing it from the defensive zone. West Ottawa was able to knock the ball loose from Rocket players throughout the game and proved skilled at scooping it up, setting up some easy runs at the net.
"We haven't figured out how to clear the ball yet, which clearly is a big part of the game," Kovalcik said. "The score is not 11-4 if we can clear the ball. Transition has been killing us. That's just one of those things where some teams can defend a transition better than others, and (West Ottawa is) pretty good at it.
"The big thing for us right now is just having reliable guys to take care of the ball. I'd like to trust all my guys in the field carrying and handling the ball, but obviously some can do it better than others. The big thing is just finding the guys that can do it better than others, getting them the ball and just trying to get it upfield."
It's a catch-22 for the Rockets: The only real way to get better at ballhandling is through game experience, but try as they might, it's hard to replicate game intensity in practice, so the only way to learn is going up against opponents who are usually more experienced.
"You can't practice against the same guys every single day and expect to get something game-like out of it because you never know how the other team's going to play," Kovalcik said. "You don't know what positions are going to be better than the other or who is going to be a better ballhandler. It's pretty tough to make a game-like situation during practice, but we do try our best doing that."
Kovalcik said his team has been pretty good about maintaining composure during games but needs to be able to do so more consistently and especially when the Rockets fall behind in a game.
"Just trying to get the guys to have that composure all game long has been tough for us this season, but I think we're taking steps in the right direction with that," Kovalcik said.
R-P got one goal each from Kyler Brainard, Bruce Latsch, Carson Cooper and Gage Hopkins. The Rockets will get a chance to start a turnaround to their season Saturday with a rivalry showdown against Mona Shores before two road games next week at Lowell and Hudsonville.